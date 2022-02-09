Tems bags new endorsement deal with Sportswear brand, Reebok

Sensational singer Tems, has bagged an endorsement deal with international sportswear brand, Reebok.

The singer, who made waves in 2021, is kicking off her 2022 with a deal with international sporting company Reebok, a deal that comes less than two months after she got a deal with Tommy Hilfiger.

Announcing the deal on Monday, January 7, the Sportswear brand launched a campaign tagged “Life is Not a Spectator Sport“.

The campaign, directed by Nigerian creative director and Senior Director of Marketing Creative & Design at Reebok, Jide Osifeso, is said to inspire consumers to pursue their passions, celebrate their individuality, and become active participants in the world around them.

A member of Tems’ management confirmed the news via Twitter today, February 8, showing gratitude to the lord for the new deal.

He wrote: “Thank you Lord New deal alert @temsbaby x @Reebok”

See the post below: