Entertainment
By Peter

Sensational singer Tems, has bagged an endorsement deal with international sportswear brand, Reebok.

Tems

The singer, who made waves in 2021, is kicking off her 2022 with a deal with international sporting company Reebok, a deal that comes less than two months after she got a deal with Tommy Hilfiger.

Tems

Announcing the deal on Monday, January 7, the Sportswear brand launched a campaign tagged “Life is Not a Spectator Sport“.

The campaign, directed by Nigerian creative director and Senior Director of Marketing Creative & Design at Reebok, Jide Osifeso, is said to inspire consumers to pursue their passions, celebrate their individuality, and become active participants in the world around them.

A member of Tems’ management confirmed the news via Twitter today, February 8, showing gratitude to the lord for the new deal.

He wrote: “Thank you Lord New deal alert @temsbaby x @Reebok”

See the post below:

Twitter post

Tems bags new endorsement deal with Sportswear brand, Reebok

