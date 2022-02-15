“Thank you for loving me unconditionally” – Tuface’s baby mama, Pero writes to her new lover

Singer Tuface’s Baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has appreciated her new lover, for loving her unconditionally.

Pero in a video on her insta story, shared the gifts her new lover got for her on Valentine’s day and the romantic display her lover treated her to.

Even though she didn’t reveal the face of her new lover, she appreciated him for bringing out the best in her, loving her unconditionally, and loving all that she come with. She also assured her love for him.

In her caption she wrote;

“Thank you for bringing out the best in me. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and loving all I come with. Love you forever!

#MALABOSBABY

#SPAZ4EVER

US4EVER

Everything you do is simply amazing”

See below,