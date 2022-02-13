“That it is expensive doesn’t equate quality” — Actress Kate Henshaw

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has opined that expensiveness does not equate quality.

Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw

The actress in a post on her social media page, stated that some Nigerians feel that expensive things are better than quality.

She used a restaurant she know as a case study. According to her the restaurant charges $1000 for couple dinner on Valentine’s day.

She therefore asked if they are serving diamond at the restaurant.

Her words,

“That it is expensive doesn’t equate to quality… Some Nigerians feel that the more expensive something is, the better the quality….I hear there is a restaurant somewhere charging $1000 per couple for dinner on Valentine’s day. Na diamond dem dey serve?. Una good morning o”.

Kate Henshaw
