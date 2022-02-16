“The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media” – Nengi

Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson, has revealed that the best moments of her life are not on social media.

The reality tv star and enterpreneur, took to her insta story and revealed that she doesn’t share her best moments on social media.

Unlike most celebrities, Nengi is not a shouting type, as she does not share her wins on social media.

It is the usual character of most celebrities especially Big Brother Naija stars, to share their wins like achievements and acquired properties on social media.

However Nengi is not a fan of flaunting her achievements on social media, thus she wrote;

“The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media p”.