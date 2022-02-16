TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

“The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media” – Nengi

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson, has revealed that the best moments of her life are not on social media.

Nengi Hampson
Nengi Hampson

The reality tv star and enterpreneur, took to her insta story and revealed that she doesn’t share her best moments on social media.

READ ALSO

Actress Sharon Oja gives reasons she won’t flaunt her…

“I work for my money” – Actress Destiny Etiko replies people…

Unlike most celebrities, Nengi is not a shouting type, as she does not share her wins on social media.

Nengi Hampson is the type who doesn’t share her wins like ambassadorial deals, recognitions among others on social media.

It is the usual character of most celebrities especially Big Brother Naija stars, to share their wins like achievements and acquired properties on social media.

However Nengi is not a fan of flaunting her achievements on social media, thus she wrote;

“The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media p”.

Nengi Hampson
Nengi Hampson
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on…

Nigerian man takes bold step, proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media” –…

“Brazil drug cartel insisted on 50%, they are greedy”; Abba Kyari…

Zambian woman alleges listening to Tekno’s song got her pregnant, demands for…

E-Money shows off Cows received ahead of his 40th birthday (Video)

UNIBEN Students Block Roads As They Stage Protest Against ASUU Strike (Photos)

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend (Adorable photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More