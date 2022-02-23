TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Dubai-based air hostess and reality TV star, Maria Chike, has spoken on her willingness to end up in jail over murder, in any case of assault on her by a man.

She disclosed this while responding to a tweep on twitter who asked if she was assaulted by Kelvin, her lover.

In her tweet, she wrote:
“Wher are my heartbeats???”

Reacting to her tweet, a fellow twitter user identified as @itsardray wrote:
“Did Kelvin ponch you today? How’s the black eye he gave you?”

In response to the above tweet, Maria took her time to correct the other party on proper spelling and went further to make comments on what will happen the day a man assaults her in such a manner.

She wrote:
“The word you tried to type is “punch” and if there’s nothing for you know about me,let me school you, the day a man touches me in that manner is the day I go to jail for murder. Now run back to your parents and get them to love you differently so you can have peace within! Stay blessed”

