“The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get married” – Nigerian man

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has opined that the more successful a woman becomes, the harder it becomes for her to get married.

The man in a tweet on the micro blogging platform stated that it is adviceable for a woman to get married between the age of 23 and 25.

He added that a woman should have a man in her life while pursuing her career.

According to him when a woman becomes successful, it slims down her chances of getting married.

His words,

“In our society, it is adviceable for a woman to get married at most 23/25yrs. The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get married. This is factos. Nobody is saying you should not be a career woman, but cop a man while you are still young &chase your career”.

