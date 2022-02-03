TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"There is no condemnation for me, I am in Christ Jesus" – Sammie Okposo writes in new Instagram post

Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has declared that there is no condemnation for him because he believes in Christ.

Sammie declared this in a post on his Instagram page while sharing a photo of himself decked in t-shirt and hat.

He stated that he works in the spirit and will therefore not fulfil the lust of the flesh.

His words,

“There is no condemnation for me I am in Christ Jesus. I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me. The spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in me no one can condemn me cos Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me.

Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in Christ I am justified by faith i have peace with God through Jesus Christ. I walk in the spirit I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh. the grace of God that bringeth salvation is available sufficient and working for me”.

Recall that Sammie Okposo was recently called out by an American lady who accused him of impregnating her. The lady also alleged that Sammie asked her to abort the pregnancy.

Sammie admitted to the lady’s claims and apologized to his wife, Ozioma. He thereafter deactivated his Instagram account.

However the singer has reactivated his Instagram account few days ago.

