“There is no one I would rather spend the rest of my life with” – Mo Bimpe eulogizes Lateef Adedimeji on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Oyebade Adebimpe, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, has eulogized her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, as he clocked a year older on 1st February, 2022.

Mo Bimpe who got married to her colleague Lateef Adedimeji in December 2022, has taken to Instagram to eulogize him as he celebrates his 36th birthday today.

Sharing a picture of her and Lateef together, Mo Bimpe, expressed gratitude to God for giving her Lateef as a gift.

She described Lateef as a selfless person and someone who is too good to be true. She also added that she would not have spend the rest of her life with anyone else.

Her words,

“Today is your birthday. The day you came into existence. The day that enabled you and me to meet and that makes it the best day in the world…Today , the epistles aren’t coming, I’m just too full of gratitude, I’m thanking God for the gift of you and I’m thanking you for the gift of you , you are too selfless, too good to be true , there’s no one I’ll rather spend the rest of my life with than you ! O ku Omo eni se oko mi Happy birthday husband man @adedimejilateef”.

See below,