“There is nothing like money ritual” – Cubana Chiefprist says as he shares interior of his bedroom (Video)

Billionaire socialite and night club owner, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has opined that there is nothing like ‘Money rituals’.

Cubana Chiefpriest made this known on his Insta story while showing off the interior of his tastefully furnished bedroom.

In the caption of the video, the night club owner stated that his wealth and achievements are results of his hard work.

According to him only God gives wealth, there is nothing like money rituals. He also added that hard work pays.

This he said in reaction to the recent urge among young people to make quick money, wherein some use their loved ones for ritual.

In his words;

“Only God can do it, there is nothing like money ritual, hustle hard because hard work pays.”

See video below ;