“There is nothing spiritual about sex” – Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has opined that there is nothing spiritual about sex.

The gay rights activist in a post on his Insta story, revealed that there is nothing spiritual about sex than for partners to have cruise.

There has been argument by the religious sect, that having sex with someone you are not married to creates a spiritual bonding.

Bisi Alimi is however is not of this school of thought, as he believes that having sex with someone is cruise.

He advised his fans not to allow anyone lie to them or dull their cruise.

His words,

“There is nothing, absolutely nothing spiritual about sex! Don’t let anyone lie to you and dull your cruise! Just fuck responsibly”.

See below,