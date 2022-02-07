“This one I’m seeing DJ Cuppy in my dreams, is this a sign?” – Lord Lamba asks

Popular Instagram skit maker, Lord Lamba, seems to be having feelings for billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy in his dreams.

The skit maker recently took to his insta story and revealed that he has been seeing DJ Cuppy in his dreams lately.

He thereby asked his fans and followers if this is a sign for him and DJ Cuppy to be lovers.

Recall that few days ago, Lord Lamba took to his insta story and lamented about being single despite having money, houses, and cars.

He also prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and be at peace with him.

His words,

“This one I am just seeing DJ Cuppy in my dreams for the past 2 days now. Is this a sign hmmm”.

