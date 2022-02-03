“Tired of fighting myself in this cold world” — Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks help

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

British-Nigerian singer, Kida Kudz, has opened up about his mental health struggles as he seeks professional help from depression.

The artiste, who took to Twitter to reveal his predicament to his fans and followers, said he’s been battling depression for over two years now.

Singer, Kida Kudz reveals he's battling depression, seeks professional help

Kids Kudz noted that although some people might see him as “a pvssy”, he has mustered the courage to be open about his depression problems so that he could get help.

According to him, he decided to seek help because he’s tired of fighting himself and pretending to be strong.

Kida Kudz tweeted on the social micro-blogging platform;

“Been suffering from depression for two years none stop. I’m putting myself out there God. Heal me. Any therapist memberz out here? Get in contact pls Tired of fighting myself everyday in dis cold world that no one gives a fu*k. I’m standing strong still but I’m tired yo.

This might make me pu**y but I would rather share with you guys the same people that I drop music for. I’m going to cry all day. I’m good you guys . Feel better a bit after Letting that out. ❤️”

See his posts below:

