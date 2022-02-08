TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress…

Toke Makinwa laments about lack of air conditioners at Lagos International Airport

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has lamented about the absence of air conditioners at the Lagos International Airport.

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

The media personality who just returned to the country after her vacation in Europe, took to Twitter and lamented about the heat at the airport.

READ ALSO

OAP Toke Makinwa reveals why she stopped explaining herself…

People only want to know who I sleep with, they don’t…

According to her the heat at the airport is insane. She stated that she was dripping in sweat upon arrival.

She extended her pity to the airport officers who work under such circumstance.

Her words,

“Touch down Lagos Nigeria and the heat at the airport is insane, why will the A/C at arrivals not work??? The fans blowing hot air and the officers having to work under such circumstances is SAD. What a country.

I’m standing at arrivals dripping in sweat and all I can think is the officers in the box who have to endure this daily. Like we have all just accepted this as normal cos we go into our cars with A/C’a after but these people who work here under such harsh conditions are human too.

No wonder they take out their anger and impatience on travelers. You enter Nigeria and pick up stress. Yuck”.

See below,

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko…

Man cries uncontrollably after receiving ‘breakfast’ from lady he…

“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money” – Tiwa…

“I am tired of seeing babes wearing revealing outfit to church”…

Senegal declares National holiday to celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations win

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Toke Makinwa laments about lack of air conditioners at Lagos International…

Toyin Abraham bags brand endorsement deal with Checkers Custard (Video)

FG, US government reportedly discussing possibility of extraditing Abba Kyari…

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy set to release highly anticipated work, “Do…

“My daughter can never marry or date a married man” – Iyabo Ojo (Video)

Actress, Kate Henshaw confronts police officer who tried to jump queue at…

“She is my daughter” – Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy apologizes for requesting DNA…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More