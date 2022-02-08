Toke Makinwa laments about lack of air conditioners at Lagos International Airport

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has lamented about the absence of air conditioners at the Lagos International Airport.

The media personality who just returned to the country after her vacation in Europe, took to Twitter and lamented about the heat at the airport.

According to her the heat at the airport is insane. She stated that she was dripping in sweat upon arrival.

She extended her pity to the airport officers who work under such circumstance.

Her words,

“Touch down Lagos Nigeria and the heat at the airport is insane, why will the A/C at arrivals not work??? The fans blowing hot air and the officers having to work under such circumstances is SAD. What a country.

I’m standing at arrivals dripping in sweat and all I can think is the officers in the box who have to endure this daily. Like we have all just accepted this as normal cos we go into our cars with A/C’a after but these people who work here under such harsh conditions are human too.

No wonder they take out their anger and impatience on travelers. You enter Nigeria and pick up stress. Yuck”.

See below,