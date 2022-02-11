TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals her reason

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has advised her friends against attending her mother’s burial.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one said the only support she needs from her friends is prayers, and attending her mother’s burial is not necessary.

According to her, she does not attend burials and would not be able to repay the gesture if they should attend her mother’s burial.

In her words:

“I have never attended a burial before. I will never attend one too. I said this when I was a child and I stick by it.

My moms burial will/might be my first ever, to all my friends who think am shutting them out.

My reason is I don’t attend burials, if I let you attend my moms I will owe you same favor and I can’t repay that.

If you love me pray for my family. If you intend to support me, only pray for me. Don’t send a dime or consolation message. I don’t do so well with that. But know I appreciate you all a lot and am grateful”.

