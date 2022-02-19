TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been slammed for buying fake estate for her son as a birthday gift.

Recall that the actress celebrated her son’s birthday some hours ago with a magnificent cake and a land in Scotland.

READ ALSO

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

“When you grow up, you will realise I lived for…

However, an Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam contradicted the claims as he noted that it wasn’t a land but a fundraising for a tree planting in Scotland which costs only $49 dollars.

The blogger further added that the certificate she displayed is a novelty for kids whose names are attached after the tree is planted and not a real estate investment for her son as she claimed.

The claims have generated reactions from online users as some noted that there’s no point telling lies about it.

Cuddy13 wrote “… nawa oo what’s there in saying the truth, its a good thing for ur name after a tree is planted so there’s no point telling lies.”

Shandy also noted ” Lies everywhere, make una no de believe all these fake lifestyles oo.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one…

Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and…

Olakunle Churchill defends wife, Rosy after being dragged for celebrating step…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son…

Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More