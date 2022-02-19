Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been slammed for buying fake estate for her son as a birthday gift.

Recall that the actress celebrated her son’s birthday some hours ago with a magnificent cake and a land in Scotland.

However, an Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam contradicted the claims as he noted that it wasn’t a land but a fundraising for a tree planting in Scotland which costs only $49 dollars.

The blogger further added that the certificate she displayed is a novelty for kids whose names are attached after the tree is planted and not a real estate investment for her son as she claimed.

The claims have generated reactions from online users as some noted that there’s no point telling lies about it.

Cuddy13 wrote “… nawa oo what’s there in saying the truth, its a good thing for ur name after a tree is planted so there’s no point telling lies.”

Shandy also noted ” Lies everywhere, make una no de believe all these fake lifestyles oo.”