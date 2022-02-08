Toyin Abraham bags brand endorsement deal with Checkers Custard (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress and influencer, Toyin Abraham has recently bagged an endorsement deal with popular Custard brand, Checkers.

The actress took to her Instagram and Twitter pages to reveal to her fans that she’s now the brand ambassador of Checkers Custard, in a post on Tuesday, February 8.

According to the mum of one, she’s the first and only ambassador for Checkers custard brand.

Toyin Abraham made the new partnership official by sharing a promotional ad for the product on both of her social media accounts.

The actress who appeared to be overjoyed in the video, lauded the product as the go-to custard for quality taste, claiming that it would come out flawless and would surely provide the body energy.

In her words:

“Ladies and gentlemen, meet the first and only brand ambassador for the best custard @checkerscustard.

@checkerscustard is not only best custard in Nigeria it is the best in Africa infact the best in the world. They are your go to custard for a premium taste. So smooth. It gets you fueled and energized. With them, you enjoy the taste of real custard.”

“TOYINTITANS, welcome our new family @checkerscustard with massive love and support. Follow them on @checkerscustard and show them love.”

See IG post below: