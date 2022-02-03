US court postpones sentencing of suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A court in the United States has postponed the sentencing of suspected Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi.

The sentencing of Hushpuppi was postponed till July 11, 2022 by a United States District Court for Central District of California.

Justice Otis D. Wright granted the order after Hushpuppi’s lawyers led by Louis Shapiro entered a request for postponement. He is expected to remain in custody in the intervening period of the delay.

Recall, Hushpuppi was earlier scheduled to be sentenced on February 14 for duping people across different continents to the tune of millions of dollars. He pleaded guilty last year to the charges, seeking a lighter sentence.

Hushuppi risks getting a 20 years jail sentence; a 3-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offence.

