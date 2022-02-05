“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about source of wealth (Video)

A group of suspected ritualists have bragged about their source of wealth as they encourage people who want to go into rituals.

In a new video, the suspected ritualists advised them to use other people except their mothers or sisters.

This comes amidst the uprising cases of women’s body mutilation for different occultic processes.

In a video making rounds on social media, four suspected ritualists stated that the unjust use of other humans for blood money is the only way to success.

Adding to their points, the claims of ritualist running mad happens only when their ‘plug’ is unreliable or unqualified to perform such a process.

The video has sparked outrage on social media with Nigerians dragging the boys to filth.

Watch the video below: