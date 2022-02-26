Vee finally opens up about her crashed relationship with Neo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Reality TV star, Vee finally has finally confirmed that she and her previous mate, Neo, are no longer together.

On her Instagram, the star, after taking a picture in London, United Kingdom, went ahead to caption it:
“Soft and Single”.

On her story timeline, while giving answer to a random fact question that stated:

“Something important you sacrificed for love”, Vee plainly gave a reply that read: “My sense” and added a crying emoji to her comment too.

Reports also show that she no longer follows Neo on Instagram and same goes for Neo too, as the image report shows that when both names were typed on each of their Instagram handles, results showed: “No user found”.

This could be conclusive evidences to show that the duo are no longer together despite the fact that they haven’t expressly taken to the media to confirm it.

