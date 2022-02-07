“Verbal and neglect is the worst form of abuse” – BB Naija’s Tega

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, has opined that abuse doesn’t necessarily mean physical abuse.

The reality tv star reiterated that abuse also come in form of verbal and neglect. This she described as the worst form of abuse.

In a tweet on the micro-blogging platform, the reality tv star and mother of one, stated that verbal and neglect is the worst form of abuse anyone can experience.

According to her verbal and neglect makes people lose their sense of existence and be manipulated.

Her words,

“Abuse doesn’t necessarily mean physical, verbal and neglect is if not the worst form of abuse, you literally loose your sense of existence, top it all you get manipulated as grease…kmt!”.

See below,