“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? The curses won’t work” – Apostle Kassy Chukwu tackles David Ibiyeomie (Video)

Clergyman, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, has tackled popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, for laying a curse on Yahoo boys.

Recall that David Ibiyeomie during a recent sermon in his church, placed a curse on internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo boys,” that they would have an accident in the cars they bought with the money they made from scamming people.

Reacting to this in a video making the rounds online, Apostle Kassy slammed the founder of Salvation Ministries for placing a curse on the young boys.

According to Apostle Kassy Chukwu, none of the curses placed on Yahoo boys by Pastor David Ibiyeomie would work.

In his words;

“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo people? Are they the problem of Nigeria? He should stop talking like that. That prayer will not work! You cannot curse Yahoo boys. At all! E dey forbid to curse politicians. Why e nor go curse politicians? Because na them dey him church. Na them dey buy the private jets for them. Na them dey buy the big big motor for them. All the big big motor he is driving, who is buying it for him?”

