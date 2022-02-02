“What morals are you teaching young people” – Uche Maduagwu drags Tiwa Savage over her choice of outfit

Comic Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Nigerian pop star, Tiwa Savage, over her choice of outfit to an event.

Tiwa recently attended an event and she shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram. In the photos she was spotted rocking a revealing black gown.

Uche Maduagwu has therefore taken to his Instagram page and slammed Tiwa, stating that what morals she is teaching young ladies with her outfit.

According to him many young ladies look up to the singer as their role model.

His words:

“Dear Tiwa se fashion ni yi? How you wan take advice our pikin when dem wear this go out? Our mothers dress so beautifully back then with their body covered what are we celebs turning culture to.

Dear Tiwa, you are so talented and mature in age, do you know how many young people who look up to you? So which moral lesson this outfit dey mentor them? Yoruba culture certainly frown at this type of somebody son go find me outfit, are you saying if you no show so much part of body that should be kept private, you no go get people attention?”.

