Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has an advice for parents who are praying to God for a child. She advised parents to pray for a kid/kids that won’t give them worries.

While sharing adorable photos of her and her son on Instagram, she stated that she gave birth to her only son when she had no knowledge on how to raise a child.

According to her, God stood by her while she was raising her son. She added that God gave her the strength and wisdom to train her son.

Her words,

“WHEN PRAYING TO GOD FOR A CHILD, PRAY FOR A KID, (KIDS) NOT PIKINS ZERO STRESS ZERO WORRIES, ZERO CONCERN. I HAD HIM WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING, NOT EXPOSED, NO KNOWLEDGE OF RAISING A CHILD BUT GOD STOOD BY ME, GAVE ME THE STRENGTH, WISDOM TO TRAIN HIM. TODAY WHEN I LOOK BACK HA, ALL I SAY IS THANK YOU JESUS. MY UNBORN KIDS WOULD BE NOTHING LESS BUT EVEN BETTER.

AMEN FATHER LORD, I THANK YOU FOR THIS PRECIOUS GIFT”.

