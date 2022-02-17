“When you grow up, you will realise I lived for you” – Actress Tonto Dikeh writes son as he clocks 6

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to pen down beautiful words as she celebrates her son’s sixth birthday today.

Sharing a video of the huge cake for her son, she noted that her son would realize she lived for him when he grows up.

She added that she stopped living for her self a long time ago so as to set his son’s future right.

She wrote,

“WHEN YOU GROW UP YOU GONNO REALIZE I LIVED FOR YOU..I stopped living for me along time ago, I am alive to set your Future Right.Congratulations MY “LORD”

Her fans have also taken to Instagram to wish and pray for her son.

Christie stated “Happy 6th birthday cute boy, you will live long.”

Also reacting, a fan noted he’s gradually turning to a big boy. She said, ” Omoh, u don turn big boy oo… Happy birthday, long life and prosperity.”