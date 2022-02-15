TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Where is the N250 million you promised orphanages” – Uche Maduagwu asks Davido

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Comic Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has asked singer Davido about the N250 million he promised to give to orphanages across Nigeria.

Uche Maduagwu
Recall that Davido during his 29th birthday, promised to give a sum of N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

His fans, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry gifted him  N200 million as birthday gift.

He however added N50 million from his pocket to the money and promised to donate to orphanages across Nigeria.

Uche Maduagwu has therefore taken to his Instagram page and asked Davido about the money.

According to the comic actor, N250 million will provide basic amenities like foodstuffs, electricity, education and many more for orphanages in Nigeria.

Uche pleaded with his fans and followers to ask Davido about the committee he allegedly set up to disburse the funds.

His words,

“If you have ever been to Orphanage homes in any part of Nigeria then you will know the impact 250 million naira will have to provide basic amenities like FOODSTUFFS, baby diapers, WATER, electricity supply, EDUCATION and decent accommodation to these innocent babies since Government does not CARE”.

“So instead of defending O.B.O, think about these kids and help ask David how far about the committee he allegedly set up to disburse the funds, why is he so silent all of a sudden on this? Se Ogun Laye Ni? #osun2022 #charity #naija #lekki #abuja #facebook #instavid #repost #tagsforlikes #uk #music #ghana“.

