TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

“Which African rich man does not kill people for money?” – Seun Kuti asks

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has asked his fans and followers if there is an African rich man who doesn’t kill people for money.

Seun Anikulapo-Kuti
Seun Anikulapo-Kuti

Taking to his Instagram page, Seun Kuti stated that 99% of the wealth in Nigeria is earned by sacrificing the lives and destinies of Nigerians.

READ ALSO

“Love is sweet but when money enters love becomes sweeter” –…

‘Stop blaming Nollywood for ritual killing in Nigeria’…

According to him most of the accidents that happen on the road, building collapsing etc are not ordinary.

In his words,

Don’t do money rituals. Don’t kill people for money. Abeg which African rich man no dey kill people for money. 99 percent of the wealth in the country is earned by sacrificing the lives and destinies of millions of Nigerians, that is the real money ritual!! You think say na ordinary eye dey make Dangote trailer no get brake? Then smash children to death? Abi na ordinary eye building dey take collapse crush children to death for school? All the lives Wey bad roads dey take? All the avoidable deaths in our hospital? Listen NIGERIA ITSELF IS A MONEY RITUAL! and all your big men and women are RITUALISTS abi na ordinary eye Hair dresser dey take turn Oil Mogul? Abeg make una shift.”

See below,

Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Which African rich man does not kill people for money?” – Seun Kuti asks

I was s*xually attracted to my boss, while I was working with him—…

Oxlade’s Leaked Tape: Lady calls him out again for snubbing her after being…

Singer Davido spends $28k on two gifts on Valentine’s day

Get quality pampers for him – Deji Adeyanju drags Tinubu as he reacts to video…

Actress Iyabo Ojo flies 44 ballons as she stuns in red on Valentine’s day

Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, gifts their staff a brand…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More