“Which African rich man does not kill people for money?” – Seun Kuti asks

Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has asked his fans and followers if there is an African rich man who doesn’t kill people for money.

Taking to his Instagram page, Seun Kuti stated that 99% of the wealth in Nigeria is earned by sacrificing the lives and destinies of Nigerians.

According to him most of the accidents that happen on the road, building collapsing etc are not ordinary.

In his words,

Don’t do money rituals. Don’t kill people for money. Abeg which African rich man no dey kill people for money. 99 percent of the wealth in the country is earned by sacrificing the lives and destinies of millions of Nigerians, that is the real money ritual!! You think say na ordinary eye dey make Dangote trailer no get brake? Then smash children to death? Abi na ordinary eye building dey take collapse crush children to death for school? All the lives Wey bad roads dey take? All the avoidable deaths in our hospital? Listen NIGERIA ITSELF IS A MONEY RITUAL! and all your big men and women are RITUALISTS abi na ordinary eye Hair dresser dey take turn Oil Mogul? Abeg make una shift.”

See below,