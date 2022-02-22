TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Whoever is in charge of our economy should do well” – Actor, Ayo Ajewole laments over hike in price of fish (Video)

By Peter

Comic actor and Yoruba entertainer, Ayo Ajewole laments over the hike in price of fish in the country, as he recounts how it was sold years ago.

Ayo Ajewole laments over hike in price of fish

According to the comic actor, the price of fish in Nigeria is getting out of hand and the quantity which is being sold at the current price is also ridiculous.

Taking to his Instagram page lately, Ayo Ajewole could be seen lamenting bitterly as he compared the high cost of fish now versus how it was back in his days as a young man. He also pleaded with whoever is in charge of the economy to do something to reduce it.

However, reacting to his outburst, social media users have weighed in on the issue with mixed reactions.

@shes_spotless wrote: “No be lie 😂”

@joycee_susan added: “When you went to the VP office why didn’t you tell him”

