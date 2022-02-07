“Why don’t successful and rich women date or marry poor guys?” – Singer Rude Boy asks

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rude Boy, has asked a controversial question about rich and successful women. He asked the reason why rich and successful ladies don’t date or marry poor men.

The singer in a post on his Insta story stated that when a successful and rich guy dates or marries a poor girl, people will give him accolades and call him a sweet guy.

According to him when it comes to successful and rich women, reverse is the case. He therefore asked his fans and followers the reason why successful women don’t date or marry poor guys.

His words,

“Abeg I wan ask ohh? Why successful rich women no fit marry or date poor guy wey no get… But then when a successful rich guy dates or marries a poor girl…. you will hear awnn he is such a sweet guy. Dear kings hustle ohh. Don’t wait for awww she is such a sweet girl”.

See below,