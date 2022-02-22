TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady has shared story of a married woman who returned home unannounced, only to find another woman in her matrimonial home.

Sharing the story via Twitter, she wrote;

“What a wicked world we are living in. Mrs. Yinka Adekunle travelled out on official duties. She was expected to spend 5 days but as fate would have it, the programme only took 3 days.

Since she could not reach her husband because of phone issues,she decided to return home unannounced. At home, her children told her that their father had a female visitor the moment she left and that the lady has been with them since then. She was already infuriated.

Learning the lady was in the visitor’s room, she peepped: lo and behold, the lady was there; even putting on her wrapper. She quietly went to the kitchen and boiled water in her very big kettle. As the water was boiling, her husband drove in.

He went straight to the visitor’s room calling out: ‘my love, I’m home.’ Unknown to him, his wife was home. My friend was even more angered when she heard that and said to herself ‘today, God must receive 2 visitors.”

