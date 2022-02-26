Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

In view of the ongoing feud between Ukraine and Russia, the Federal Government of the Republic of Nigeria has urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and enclose diplomatic measures in resolving the current crisis in both countries.

On Friday, February 15,2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made an appeal in Abuja subsequently following a meeting with the envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria.

According to the Minister:

“Nigeria does not condone the approach of aggression by Russia and calls on them to pull back”.

Further speaking on this, he said:

“Peace and diplomacy is to be prioritized by both sides. We support every effort being made to the aggression and Russian troops to return to return to Russia”.

We can only hope that the Russian Government would heed to the admonitions rendered.