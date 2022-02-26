TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids,…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

Entertainment
By Shalom

In view of the ongoing feud between Ukraine and Russia, the Federal Government of the Republic of Nigeria has urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and enclose diplomatic measures in resolving the current crisis in both countries.

On Friday, February 15,2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made an appeal in Abuja subsequently following a meeting with the envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria.

According to the Minister:

READ ALSO

I look forward to becoming a former President – Buhari

“No one finds it easy in Nigeria, everyone is…

“Nigeria does not condone the approach of aggression by Russia and calls on them to pull back”.

Further speaking on this, he said:
“Peace and diplomacy is to be prioritized by both sides. We support every effort being made to the aggression and Russian troops to return to return to Russia”.

We can only hope that the Russian Government would heed to the admonitions rendered.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three years of…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids, after 10 years…

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

If I die, Naira Marley killed me – Singer Mohbad cries out in tears…

“Africa needs a Third World War more than any continent; it’s an opportunity for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Vee finally opens up about her crashed relationship with Neo

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

“I normally sell them for N80k” – Notorious baby thief confesses

“People don’t care about your life struggles till you die” – Actress…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Marriage May Not Be For Me, I Might Be A Single Mother” – BB…

“Ladies From Cross River State Are The Most Beautiful In Nigeria”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More