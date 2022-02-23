Woman, 3 kids and niece reportedly burnt to death while asleep, 6 months after losing husband

Six months after loosing her husband, a widow and her three children have been reportedly burnt to death in a midnight inferno.

According to the reports on the night of 21st February 2022,

“A woman identified as Emilia Philips, her kids and niece were reportedly burnt to death in Kaduna while they were fast asleep.”

Reports also confirm that on August 2021, the woman and her children lost the head of the family, Mr. Sunday Philips.

Confidence Shammah, a Facebook user took to her Facebook account to share the disturbing story as she wrote,

“Oh God teach us how to number our days! Kai Mutuwa…… May God grant your gentle souls eternal rest my dear Emilia Philips,kids and niece all burnt while asleep the entire household is gone what a tragedy!

For my bosom friend Cordelia Echubu Audu take heart God knows best and may he grant all your family members the fortitude to bear this great loss. It’s well dear!!!”