“Women stop cheating, don’t spoil market for us” – Blessing CEO

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has advised women in a relationship to stop cheating.

Blessing CEO
Blessing revealed that when women cheat in a relationship, they are spoiling relationship for other women.

According to her women cheating in their relationship or marriage is making some men kill their lover because of cheating.

She added that if a woman can not be faithful in her marriage, she should quit.

Her words,

“Women stop cheating pls it is becoming embarrassing. If you are no longer interested leave the marriage or relationship. Every story now is women cheating and men killing someone. Biko come out with dignity na. Or stay and manage ur choices. Bikonu una dey spoil market for us”.

