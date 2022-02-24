Women with stretch marks on their butt turns me on – Singer Yung6ix

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian musician, Yung6ix has publicly declared his love for women who have stretch marks on their buttocks.

Although most ladies may feel uncomfortable with stretch marks on their body, Yung6ix has openly taken this matter public to declare that people like him hold such feature in high regard, as it is even enough to turn him on.

The singer took to his twitter page to share a tweet on this as he wrote:

“Women with stretch marks on their buttocks turn me on. I find I sexy asf”

He disclosed this hours ago, and didn’t fail to leave his fans totally shocked and surprised as to such revelation that came from him as to what turns him on in a woman.

