“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy shows off stash of cash (Video)

A 15-year-old boy has taken to social media to challenge those who are admiring his status and riches as he outlines some of the conditions, like rituals that come with it.

The young boy could been seen in the viral video showing off huge stash of cash, that he got through his night time activities.

He could also be seen randomly spraying his money while bragging and outlining the scary requirements.

The bag which was filled with hard currency notes was also spotted in the same video.

He is quoted as saying, in the video clip;

“You fit do ritual? You get mind? You fit baf soap dey see spirit for night? You wan die young?”

