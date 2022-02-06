“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow up” – Twitter user advises men

A Nigerian man has advised men to grow up and stop acting like they hate their wife or baby mama inorder to please their side chick.

“Grow up! All of y’all that be acting like you hate your wife or baby mama so much, so as to please your side chick, Y’all gotta stop that shit”.

