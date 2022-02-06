TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” –…

“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow up” – Twitter user advises men

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has advised men to grow up and stop acting like they hate their wife or baby mama inorder to please their side chick.

The man identified as Mr Dutch on Twitter, stated that some men are fond of portraying their wife or baby mama badly inorder to please their  side chick.

He described this attitude as shit and stated that men should stop doing this .

READ ALSO

“I need a wife that would understand me and be my…

“She’s paying for her evil deeds” – Ubi Franklin reacts as…

He advised men to stop showing their wife or baby mama hate inorder to please their girlfriend.

In his words,

“Grow up! All of y’all that be acting like you hate your wife or baby mama so much, so as to please your side chick, Y’all gotta stop that shit”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about…

Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my…

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from man she met on…

5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, says she no longer wants a baby…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I will vote because our lives and future depends on it” –…

“Show love back, you won’t die” – Actress Shan George tackles…

“I will celebrate you everyday of my life” – Lateef Adedimeji…

“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More