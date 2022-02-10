TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go…

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild…

“I’m nobody’s ex, I drip glory, I’m a…

“You teach men how to treat you by the way you treat yourself” – Blessing CEO

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has advised women to always treat themselves the way they want men to treat them.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

Blessing CEO, in a post on her Instagram page, stated that women teach men how to treat ≈them by how they treat themselves.

READ ALSO

“I still believe in women supporting women, it starts…

“Women stop cheating, don’t spoil market for…

She advised women to always reflect their identity in their relationship.

Her words,

“Boys get impressed by what a woman can do for him and give him (eg sexxx, food, money etc). Men get impressed by what a woman can do for herself and give to herself. Women teach men how to treat her by the way she treats herself. Girls beg for men to treat her right because she doesn’t know how to treat herself right. Reflect your identity”.

See below,

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go viral (Video)

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild jubilation after it…

“I’m nobody’s ex, I drip glory, I’m a spec”…

Man recounts how his girlfriend whose school fees he paid broke up with him and…

“My ex-husband is a good father, he is still a friend of mine”…

“Men don’t love themselves” – Lady says after her…

“For the first time in my life, I had to say GOOGLE ME” – Comedian Bovi shares…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“You teach men how to treat you by the way you treat yourself”…

“Love alone can’t make marriage work, you need money, maturity and wisdom”…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi and wife welcome a baby boy (Video)

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

I gave up being a cocaine pusher to focus on the heavenly race – Mummy G.O…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More