“You teach men how to treat you by the way you treat yourself” – Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has advised women to always treat themselves the way they want men to treat them.

Blessing CEO, in a post on her Instagram page, stated that women teach men how to treat ≈them by how they treat themselves.

She advised women to always reflect their identity in their relationship.

Her words,

“Boys get impressed by what a woman can do for him and give him (eg sexxx, food, money etc). Men get impressed by what a woman can do for herself and give to herself. Women teach men how to treat her by the way she treats herself. Girls beg for men to treat her right because she doesn’t know how to treat herself right. Reflect your identity”.

