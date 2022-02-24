TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

Young men spotted using animals to perform ritual for money inside a river (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of young men using animals to perform rituals inside a river, for the purpose of making money has surfaced the net and has received a lot of backlash from the public.

The video showed some men seen at a river sacrificing animals in a bid to make money and become prosperous.

The men were spotted with goats or bulls, and the priest instructed them to spit into the mouth of the bulls, then say what they desire and it would be granted to them”.

READ ALSO

“Many men are getting trapped with pregnancy because…

“A man shouldn’t brag about sleeping with a…

The video also shows the priest repeatedly telling them “spit inside the mouth…whatever you talk must surely come to pass…”.

The young men have been slammed mercilessly by angry Nigerians on social media after the video surfaced.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Young men spotted using animals to perform ritual for money inside a river…

My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More