A video of young men using animals to perform rituals inside a river, for the purpose of making money has surfaced the net and has received a lot of backlash from the public.

The video showed some men seen at a river sacrificing animals in a bid to make money and become prosperous.

The men were spotted with goats or bulls, and the priest instructed them to spit into the mouth of the bulls, then say what they desire and it would be granted to them”.

The video also shows the priest repeatedly telling them “spit inside the mouth…whatever you talk must surely come to pass…”.

The young men have been slammed mercilessly by angry Nigerians on social media after the video surfaced.

Watch video below: