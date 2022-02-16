TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina…

Zambian woman alleges listening to Tekno’s song got her pregnant, demands for child support from the singer

Entertainment
By Peter

A Zambian woman, identified as Rita Mwayanda, has called out popular Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi a.k.a Tekno, for allegedly making her pregnant.

According to Mayanda, she fell pregnant because of her love for the singer’s music. She said when he released ‘Pana’ in 2016, she was so excited and had sex with a man she barely knew, which resulted to a pregnancy.

Zambian woman alleges Tekno's song made her pregnant, demands for child support

READ ALSO

Reactions as Blessing Okoro flaunts growing baby bump in new…

Police finally breaks silence on female student allegedly…

She further stated that she wouldn’t have gotten pregnant if it were not for the 29-year-old singer, and is now demanding for child support from him.

The report which was shared online by Zambian entertainer, DJ C-Money reads;

“TEKNO needs to pay Child support for his baby. I cant suffer because of him”- Zambian Woman Cries out.

A Lady from Zambia, ‘Rita Mwayanda’ took it out in public to express how Nigerian musician , Tekno is the reason she has a child, and suffering.

“It was back in 2016”- She explained. “I loved Tekno’s music so much. I would go out to a club just to listen to any song by Tekno. During the month he released ‘Pana’ I got so excited that I slept with a man I didnt know and ended up pregnant. If It was not for Tekno I wouldn’t have this child so he needs to pay for child support.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on…

Nigerian man takes bold step, proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s…

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Zambian woman alleges listening to Tekno’s song got her pregnant, demands for…

E-Money shows off Cows received ahead of his 40th birthday (Video)

UNIBEN Students Block Roads As They Stage Protest Against ASUU Strike (Photos)

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend

Gospel singer, Tim Godfrey proposes to his girlfriend (Adorable photos)

“Learn a skill, schooling should be your side hustle” – BBNaija’s Beatrice…

“Parents are responsible for the high rate of fraudulent activities among…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More