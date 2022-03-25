18-year-old raped and strangled to death after being abducted from the front of her house

After being abducted in front of her home, an 18-year-old girl named Ezeani Adanna Goodness was reportedly raped and strangled to death by unknown perpetrators.

The incident is claimed to have occurred in Isu Okoma, Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

According to the deceased’s sister, they had just returned from the market with their mother when the dead chose to make a phone call outside the house. While they were inside the house, she received a strange call from an unknown number, requesting her to come outside and check on the deceased, as something may have happened to her.

“I went inside the house with my mom, some minutes later, a strange number called my mom on the phone that she should rush outside to look for my sister, that he was speaking with my sister on the phone when she started shouting and her phone went off. According to the guy, my sister used to call him with the same number and when he asked her, she told her that the number belong to her mom and he saved it”, the sister said.

“We rushed outside immediately and started calling her line but it was switched off. Around 10:47pm I called a man from Ebubegu (a security network in Ebonyi State) but he told me that he can never come out because he is not on duty”, she further said.

So we saw a force man, named FearGod, and told him everything that happened, he called that same man from Ebubegu that I called previously, this time he told him that he is coming but never showed up.

The sister said that FearGod mobilized a search party to look for the deceased but unfortunately the next morning, Goodness’ body was found at a mechanic shop behind her house with her phone placed on her chest. The sister said that Goodness has been raped and strangled to death by some unknown persons.

“The same FearGod went to our neighboring village and mobilized for a search party, around 12:00am my sister phone started ringing but no one picked. The next morning, being Wednesday, March 23, around 6:30am we saw her lifeless body in a mechanic workshop behind our house”, she added.