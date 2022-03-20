20-year-old lady remanded in prison for killing her 3-day-old baby (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 20-year-old lady identified as Amina Umar was recently remanded in prison for killing her three-day old baby.

On Monday March 28, Amina was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola, where she pleaded guilty to culpable homicide.

Amina had admitted to killing her 3 day old baby boy.

Reports gathered that Amina gave birth to a baby boy on March 14 and by March 17, she gave the child a pesticide to drink, resulting in the child’s death.

She was arrested and then confessed to the crime. When interrogated, Amina said she killed her child because she wasn’t sure her married lover, Buba Musa, was capable of taking care of her and their baby.

She was arraigned before the court by ASP Precious Stephen and admitted killing the boy after the First Information Report tendered by the prosecution was read to her.

After her guilt plea, the court presided by Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Mohammed Digil, ordered her remand in prison custody and adjourned the case to the 5th May, 2022.

He also ordered the prosecution to duplicate the case file and send same to the DPP Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

