2023: Wike declares presidential bid, says ‘I have the capacity to remove APC’

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has expressed his intention in running for president, pledging to unseat the current All Progressives Congress in 2023.

The outspoken governor made the following statement during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Government House in Makurdi on Sunday:

“To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing every day. “I’m declaring it (presidential ambition) for the first time in Benue. I’m going to run for election.”

Wike also took a swipe at the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who left the PDP ahead of the 2015 presidential election to join the APC.

He added: