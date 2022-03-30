TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Esther Isaac, has been found dead in a hotel in the Federal Capital Territory.

Reports alleged that the victim lodged in Room 901 on February 25, 2022, at the Agete Hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the FCT.

Her brother, Emmanuel, who spoke to Punch correspondent on Tuesday, accused the police of compromising the case.

He claimed that men of the Federal Capital Territory humiliated him for following up on the matter.

Emmanuel also accused the hotel management of covering up by saying that their CCTV was faulty the day Esther lodged in the facility.

He said,

“We live in Calabar and I tried calling her two numbers, left her a message on Whatsapp, but she did not respond, which was unusual. I kept calling. Later, a police officer, Inspector Dajunma, picked up the call and told me my sister was dead.

“He asked me to come down to their division in Abuja. I was in Abuja the following day and the police officers tried to work things out, but the hotel owner shouted at me.

“They asked if I had anyone and I told them that it was myself and my late sister; we lost our parents a long time ago. They took advantage of my situation.

“Inspector Dajunma said maybe the case should be transferred to another place, so I left for Calabar. I came back to the station to ask for an update, but the police officers shouted at me.

“One of them insulted me; he said my sister died a shameful death and I should forget about getting justice. He said my sister came for her business while the hotel was doing their business. I was humiliated at the station and was not allowed to speak a word.

“I demanded to see the CCTV footage; they said their CCTV was bad on that day. They said she came to the hotel with someone without showing me any evidence. I think the hotel management knows more than they are making us believe,” he added.

Leave a Reply

