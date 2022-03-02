Ace singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face has broken silence again as his brother in-law, Wisdom Macaulay continues to drag his wife, Annie Idibia.

Wisdom Macaulay has been dragging his sister Annie, requesting that she pays him for the work he did when he was still working with her.

He described the actress as a manipulative being who doesn’t want him to ever be independent.

He further alleged that the actress is a very violent being who doesn’t want to see him and his family happy and living comfortably.

Reacting amid this brouhaha, the ace musician took to his Instagram stories to play one of his songs ‘Frenemies’ that seemingly fits into the situation at hand.

