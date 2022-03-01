My mother taught me never to have s*x for free – Lady writes

A lady has taken to Twitter to share her experience with her mom who believes that a woman shouldn’t be sleeping with a man for free.
According to the lady identified as @LeArienneSimone on Twitter, any woman who has started sleeping with a man, should never complain of being broke.
In her words,
“My mom is a big believer in never having s*x for free. I asked her for money and she asked if I was having s*x and I should ask them.
She’s always talking about how women should not be br0ke and f*cking. When I say what about love, she gets upset.
For a while i was like damn, this is type aggressive. the point is if i’m having sexual arrangements, i shouldn’t be without. if i’m without i also shouldn’t be having s*x. it makes all the sense.”
