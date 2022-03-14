“I can’t believe Purity picked her father over me” –…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has lamented over the fact that her first daughter, Purity Okojie chose her father over her.

According to Mercy, Purity was given a chance to choose which parent would follow her to Dubai for a swimming competition, and Purity chose her father.

Speaking on the incident, Mercy said she didn’t believe Purity would pick her father over her. She went further to state that she would pay back by going on a trip with her only son, Henry Okojie.

In her words,

“The ojoro that happens in this house 🏘️ ehh @princeodiokojie and Purity in Dubai….I can’t believe she picked her dad over me😔😔😔infact Henry and I are making our trip next…..plus she keeps saying bolu’s mum is so cool @o.oluwanishola 😂😂😂😂”

