Some people can never get married because they have slept with many people – Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye, the president of Mount Zion Films, has slammed those who have had multiple sexual relationships. Such individuals, he believes, will not marry.

He emphasized that, as the bible states, anyone who has a sexual relationship with another becomes one flesh. He went on to say that having intercourse with someone contributes to possessing the souls that live in the other partner’s body. He claimed that the total number of spirits a person attracts is equal to the number of individuals they sleep with.