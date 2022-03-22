Some people can never get married because they have slept with many people – Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye, the president of Mount Zion Films, has slammed those who have had multiple sexual relationships. Such individuals, he believes, will not marry.
He emphasized that, as the bible states, anyone who has a sexual relationship with another becomes one flesh. He went on to say that having intercourse with someone contributes to possessing the souls that live in the other partner’s body. He claimed that the total number of spirits a person attracts is equal to the number of individuals they sleep with.
“I Corinthians 6:16 is a serious matter!.So, if whoever you sleep with make you ONE WITH the Guy or Gal,
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE YOU SLEPT WITH?
What your call ESCAPADE is really not so.
It is an INDIRECT HUMAN SPIRIT POSSESSION.
It amounts to Complexity of Personality.
It amounts to a Man having in him the spirit and personality of all the Girls he has slept with, maybe 10 or 20 or 30…
It amounts to a Lady having in her the Spiritual personalities of all the men she has slept with.
It amounts to sharing in the destinies and woes of the all men she has slept with.
IF THE TWO SHALL BECOME ONE,
Then How Many Men or Girls have you become ONE with?
That is why some people can no longer understand what is wrong with them.
The life of some men or girls has become complex and twisted.
Some girls or men no longer have control over their lives anymore, another spirit has taken over the control of their inner being the way they can not control.
They have mixed their lives with the destinies of strange men and strange ladies.
THAT IS WHY SOME MEN CAN NEVER BE MARRIED SUCCESSFULLY. Whoever ladies they marry will have a lot of strange spirits to contend with. She would eventually leave with emotional bruises and stripes.
THAT IS WHY SOME LADIES CAN NEVER STAY WITH A MAN ON MARRIAGE, the man will have the strange spirit to fight till he separates from her.
BUT ONLY JESUS CHRIST, the AUTHOR, AND INVENTOR OF THE MARRIAGE INSTITUTION, who replenished the Finished Wine of Love at the Wedding of Cana of Galilee, ONLY HIM HAS THE POWER TO AMEND BROKEN HOMES AND CRASHED MARRIAGES.
HE HAS SPARE PARTS FOR ALL THE FAULTY PARTS OF A MESSED-UP MARRIAGE.
#mikebamiloye
