Classmates console SS1 student as she breaks down in tears after getting dumped (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some students consoled their colleague who was heartbroken.

The viral video showed a young girl crying bitterly and uncontrollably after her boyfriend allegedly ended their relationship.

In the viral video, the young girl, said to be in senior secondary school 1 (SS1), was seen expressing her pain, while her classmates try to pacify her.

A young boy who was recording the incident told her not to cry because she had at least “eaten” his money while they were dating.

A friend of the heartbroken girl quickly responded that the boy did not have money to spend.

She added that the things he bought for his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day cost only N5,000.

Watch video below,