56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 56-year-old virgin has narrated why she has never been in any relationship with a man since she was born.

According to her, she grew up seeing herself as a disabled child and found it hard to believe that a man would stick with her in that condition.

She revealed that she got advances from men while growing up, but she always turned them down because she felt they were only after her body.

Speaking further, she disclosed how her family members took her to witch doctors to cure her disability. According to her, she would have been better by now if they had taken her to a hospital since she wasn’t born with the disability.

Sadly, she opened up about the fact that she is so much in need of a man to call her husband. She said she found a man who’s willing to marry her, but he needs 200 dollars before they can proceed.

