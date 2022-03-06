6-month-old pregnant Maraji shares maternity video as she reveals her baby’s gender

Gloria Olorunto, better known as Maraji, posts a heartwarming maternity video online while disclosing the gender of her baby.

The humorous woman, who is currently pregnant with a child, shared a video in which she discussed her second trimester, that is, six months of pregnancy.

Maraji then went on to disclose that she is expecting a baby boy.

As she puts it:

“My temperature is high

My baby is just the best

Like he kicks me every.. Did I tell you guys it’s a boy

I always wanted a girl, until I give birth to a girl I am not stopping.”

Captioning the snippet of the video on IG, she wrote:

“Second trimester ( gender reveal ) on YouTube”

Watch videos below:

