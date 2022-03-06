TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment…

6-month-old pregnant Maraji shares maternity video as she reveals her baby’s gender

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Gloria Olorunto, better known as Maraji, posts a heartwarming maternity video online while disclosing the gender of her baby.

Maraji

The humorous woman, who is currently pregnant with a child, shared a video in which she discussed her second trimester, that is, six months of pregnancy.

READ ALSO

“You too dey lie” – Netizens mock WhiteMoney as he narrates…

Why I slept with my sister’s husband and took over her…

Maraji then went on to disclose that she is expecting a baby boy.

As she puts it:

“My temperature is high
My baby is just the best
Like he kicks me every..

Did I tell you guys it’s a boy
I always wanted a girl, until I give birth to a girl I am not stopping.”

Captioning the snippet of the video on IG, she wrote:

“Second trimester ( gender reveal ) on YouTube”

Watch videos below:

In other news, Toyyib Adewale, a Nigerian man, has opened up on the difficulties he faced and how he overcame them to reach his goals. He posted photos of his old apartment on Twitter, where he claimed he shared a single room with seven other people.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin babies in his car

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and…

Nigerian lady shares father’s reaction after she gifted him water dispenser

Why I slept with my sister’s husband and took over her home – Lady…

Man narrates his experience after travelling to Japan for the first time

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

6-month-old pregnant Maraji shares maternity video as she reveals her…

Man who lived with 7 people in a shabby single room shares inspiring success…

Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt in a Keke in Isolo,…

“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as she bags endorsement…

“Bed be like tomb” – Man cries out after seeing the condition of N10k hotel room…

2023 Presidency: Who were your parents, we knew Saraki’s wealthy father…

BBN’s Sammie chides a Twitter user for claiming Davido is nurturing Israel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More