“A woman can be a boss and still take from a man” – Ka3na tackles Tacha

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

BBnaija’s Ka3na has responded to Tacha’s tweet about being a boss lady, saying that a woman can be a boss and have her sh!ts together while still taking from a man because there’s nothing wrong with that.

Tacha, in response to those who questioned her trip to Ghana, stated that they claim to be boss ladies, but that it is a series of men that finance their lives, and that they should pay their bills before claiming that title since they are not, according to her.

In response, Ka3na disagreed with Tacha, saying that a girl can be a boss and have her sh!t together while still collecting from her man because if a man isn’t spending on you, he’s busy spending on someone else, and as humans, we don’t like it when that happens.

See screenshot below;

